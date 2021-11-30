A TEACHER has gone on trial accused of raping two women after “behaving outrageously” at a Christmas party.

Jack Crosse, 31, is alleged to have sexually assaulted both complainants at a gym in Pontypool.

Prosecutor Susan Ferrier told Cardiff Crown Court the price of the ticket to the party had included drinks.

She said: “Perhaps because of the alcohol, the defendant was noted by some people present to be behaving quite outrageously to women who were there.

“He was making sexual remarks towards them and he was being something of a bit of a nuisance.”

She told the jury the first complainant was raped after giving consensual oral sex to the defendant.

Miss Ferrier said he was described as “switching” and becoming rough with her.

She told the court: “He pulled down her trousers and pushed himself into her.

“She was telling him quite clearly she did not want this but he wasn’t having any of it.”

Referring the allegations involving the second woman, Miss Ferrier said Crosse started dancing close to the complainant.

The prosecutor said: “She noticed how tactile he was and he was touching her all over, including her bottom.”

He said later on Crosse pulled the alleged victim’s trousers down when they were outside and raped her both vaginally and orally.

The jury were told that when the defendant was arrested, he told detectives that although the women were strangers to him, all sexual acts between them were consensual.

Miss Ferrier said: “The prosecution case is simple and it is this – the defendant rode roughshod over both of these women.

“He couldn’t care less whether they were consenting or not because he was determined to have things his way and they were acts of rape.”

Crosse, of Heol Ysgubor, Caerphilly, faces three counts of rape which are alleged to have taken place during the early hours of December 14, 2019.

He denies all the charges against him.

The trial, being held before Recorder IWL Jones, is expected to last six days.