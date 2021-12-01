A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

GEMMA JONES, 31, of Hodges Crescent, Britannia, Pengam, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St David's Road on November 5.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE ROLAND HARRISON, 41, of Middle Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted driving whilst unfit to drive through drugs on the M48 on May 12.

He was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH RICHARD OWEN, 34, of Gwyn Crescent, Varteg, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £851 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention at Abertysswg, Caerphilly, on July 10.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

DARREN POMPHREY, 45, of Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JULIE PROSSER, 48, of Fernhill Terrace, Phillpstown, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £178 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Queen’s Road, New Tredegar, on May 10.

STEFAN RISTA, 55, of Coverack Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

NIKI STEVEN SHAW, 37, of Cynan Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.