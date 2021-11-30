CHILD abusers in England and Wales could receive a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in plans confirmed by the UK Government.

The new measures are added to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill currently going through Parliament.

The changes are called Tony's Law - named after a seven-year-old boy, Tony Hudgell, who had his legs amputated after suffering severe abuse from his birth parents.

Tony was attacked as a baby and left with broken toes and fingers, as well as torn ligaments in his legs.

He was left untreated for 10 days and as a result had to have his legs amputated.

Under the current laws, Tony's parents were sentenced to the maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

However, the maximum imprisonment for this crime, namely child cruelty causing or allowing serious physical harm, will rise to 14 years.

Any parent or guardian found guilty of causing the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their care could face life behind bars, instead of the current maximum term of 14 years.

In a statement Paula Hudgell, Tony's adoptive mother, said: "We are delighted that Tony’s Law is being backed by the Government.

"It’s been our hope since those who abused our son were jailed in 2018 that more could be done to protect other children, the most vulnerable members of our society.

"I can’t thank the public enough for the support they have shown through this nearly four-year campaign, but especially thanks to (MP) Tom Tugendhat who has worked tirelessly with me, also my friend Julia Roberts, a court reporter and my friends and family it was definitely a team effort."

Another amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will see a mandatory life sentence imposed on those who kill an emergency service worker whie committing a crime.

This comes after a two-year campaign from Lissie Harper, 30, whose husband PC Andrew Harper was killed while responding to burglary call.

PC Harper died of his injuries after being dragged along by a car on August 15, 2019.

Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years and 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were jailed for 13 years for the manslaughter of PC Harper.

All were cleared of murder charges, but the new laws backed by the UK Governement will see situations like the manslaughter of PC Harper carrying mandatory life sentences except in exceptional circumstances.