SAFETY checks are to be introduced following the death of an 18-year-old man on holiday in 2018.
Tom Channon, from Rhoose, died after falling 70ft from a walkway at a resort in Magaluf that only had a knee-high wall to protect people.
The resort, Eden Roc, had seen three holidaymakers die there within a year.
His family successfuly campaigned since his death to make the wall safer, something they believe could have been achieved sooner if communications between the authorites and the island were clearer.
A new training programme for British consulate staff aimed at improving the safety of holidaymakers and helping to support bereaved families has been approved.
One part of the training, named Tom's Check, will focus on ensuring that British consulate staff meet with local authorities and request they address safety concerns and visit the site.
Tom's Check also teaches staff to request meetings with the police to help understand safety concerns and investigations and to agree with the family to identify where the consulate will look to take action.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will test the new measures in the Balaeric Islands in the summer of 2020.
If successful, it will be introduced in other resorts.
Tom's mother, Ceri Channon, reportedly said that Tom would have wanted the measures and feels proud that they bear his name.
