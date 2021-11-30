The long-awaited House of Gucci was released on Friday, November 26. Alongside this release, George at Asda has hidden a number of preloved designer clothing items across stores.

Sounds great! But there's a catch, no one knows where to find them.

The supermarket is challenging customers to find the designer treasures by heading to their local store and hunting them down.

30 exclusive designer items will be hidden in stores across the UK, with teasers on social media encouraging customers to hunt through their local Asda.

Head to your local Asda to find some preloved designer items (Asda)

Customers could pick up a piece of designer clothing for as little as £12.

Announced earlier this year as part of the retailer’s ‘George for Good’ commitment, the collaboration with Preloved, Asda’s sustainability partner, means customers can now purchase vintage pieces in 50 supermarkets across the UK, including London, Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Brighton.

The secret treasures were placed in stores on November 26, so shoppers can head to stores now and try and bag themselves a designer bargain.

With new release Gucci styles costing up to £4k for a coat and even socks retailing at £145, the hunt is on for the Gucci gems instore.

Steve Lynam, MD of Preloved Wholesaler LTD, said: "Our Partnership with George at Asda is one that we are extremely proud of, so we’re delighted to be able to offer their customers the chance to pick up something they have always dreamed of owning in their local supermarket.”

Lauren Mallins from George at Asda, said: "Whether you are a lover of vintage or just want to make more sustainable choices, our hand-picked PreLoved pieces are always a treasure trove of gems and now Gucci is adding to our customers’ reasons to shop with us."

Asda is encouraging customers to share their findings on social media with the hashtags #Preloved and #HouseofGucci.