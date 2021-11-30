The Severn rescue crew cut short a training exercise, in order to rescue a stricken fishing boat in stormy waters.

Following a weekend of poor weather, the waters around South Wales remained choppy on Monday (November 29), and a fishing vessel soon found itself in distress – issuing a Mayday call.

As a result, the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) was forced to cancel a training exercise on Monday afternoon, in order to rescue the 25-foot fishing boat, having been called by the coastguard at Milford Haven.

But first, the SARA lifeboat crew had to return to their base in Beachley – near to the Monmouthshire border, to switch out of their boat into a larger and faster lifeboat.

The fishing craft, which had a single crew member on board was found to have a fouled propeller, and had dropped anchor near to the Newport Deep navigation mark.

On arrival, the SARA crew was able to take the boat under tow safely in to Newport – before heading back to base to refuel, in a bid to ready itself for their next call to action.

Taking to social media, a spokesperson for the lifeboat crew said: “In an example of our constant readiness, a SARA Lifeboat crew cut short their training session in SARA Lifeboat 3 on Monday afternoon to respond to a Mayday call.

“First, they had to return to Beachley station to swap over to the larger and faster Lifeboat 1.

“This launch was at the request of Milford Haven Coastguard to help a 25ft fishing vessel with a fouled propeller that was drifting near to the Newport Deep navigation mark.

“When they got to the scene our crew found that the single-crewed fishing boat had managed to lay an anchor.

“The lifeboat then took the fishing boat under tow into Newport and on to its mooring, before returning to the station to be refuelled and ready for its next service.”

Last month, the Severn Area Rescue Association celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Since its first launch, it has been a declared asset with the HM Coastguard, fulfilling the requirements of a rescue boat.

Primarily, it serves Newport and the surrounding Gwent communities.