A NEW police taskforce has been set up in Wales to challenge attitudes and behaviours that harm women.

The taskforce will be co-chaired by Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner for South Wales Emma Wools and Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner for Gwent Eleri Thomas.

Gwent Police Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman will be the operational lead.

The main duty of the taskforce is to 'ensure that a zero-tolerance culture is developed' so police officers and staff highlight any out sexist, misogynistic, racist and homophobic attitudes and behaviours.

Ms Thomas said: "Holding policing in Wales to account is crucial to maintaining public confidence.

"The added value of the taskforce working across all agencies is in tackling the wider societal issues that impact on the safety of women.

"I'm confident that the commitment and energy that we all bring to tackle these issues will have a positive impact both now and for future generations."

One of the aims of the taskforce is to build public confidence in the police in Wales.

The police forces will be working with other agencies such as the Welsh Government, Public Health Wales and other criminal justice agencies to tackle issues of misogyny.

Ms Wools said: "Tackling violence against women and girls is a key priority for policing in Wales and we are committed to working in partnership to address these issues.

"Whilst we have made progress, we know that more needs to be done; we must be relentless in our collective efforts to reduce the intimidation, harassment and violence experienced by women and girls.

"If we are to tackle these issues effectively, it is vital that women and girls have complete faith in the ability of policing to keep them safe.

"Tragic events have impacted the trust and confidence of many women in policing, meaning that it is more important than ever to ensure their safety and confidence.

"Working through our dedicated Policing in Wales Taskforce, alongside criminal justice agencies, Welsh Government and Public Health Wales, we are determined to challenge behaviours and realise a zero-tolerance culture, ensuring that communities across Wales are able to see and experience positive change."

Deputy Chief Constable Blakeman said: "Women have shared their concerns and fears and it’s now time that we take decisive action to make sure that our officers and staff are held to account for their behaviour.

"The expectations of policing are rightly high and we will be clear in setting out our commitment that anyone not upholding these standards has no place in our forces.

"We want women and girls to come forward when they experience harassment or violence and to be confident that we will hear and believe them, and that they will be treated with courtesy and respect.

"We must uphold the highest standards of behaviour to earn this trust."