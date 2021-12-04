THE Libertines have added a massive outdoor show at Cardiff's Bute Park to their 2022 tour.
General sale tickets go on sale on Friday, December 3 at 9am.
Up The Bracket, the band's debut album, was originally released in October 2002 by Rough Trade Records.
The album went on to influence countless artists who followed in its wake.
As Part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Up The Bracket the band will play Bute Park on Friday, August 5 next year.
Support for the Cardiff show comes from Mercury-nominated Sports Team a band who just sold out Brixton Academy to critical praise.
The Libertines, in collaboration with Rough Trade Records, will shortly be unveiling a series of vault-pillaging releases to mark Up The Bracket’s anniversary.
The Libertines are currently on a sold-out tour of the UK culminating in five nights at the Forum in London.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.