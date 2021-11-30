Armed police officers were spotted in Newport on Monday, November 29.
The officers were called to Albert Street at 10.30am after a man was reported making threats.
Firearms officers were deployed and a man was subsequently arrested on Commercial Road at 11.30am.
The 38-year-old has since been released
A Newport resident, Marcelline Ravenscroft, took footage of the officers on the scene.
The officers were stood around in the street and it appears that they had brought police dogs with them.
Video - Marcelline Ravenscroft
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We got a call at about 10.30am reporting concerns about a man making threats in the area of Albert Street.
"Firearms officers were deployed as a precaution.
"Officers subsequently arrested a 38-year-old man, on Commercial Road, at about 11.30am, on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.
"He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries."
