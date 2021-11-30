Live: Welsh Government covid updates as Omicron variant spreads in UK

Welsh Government covid updates as Omicron variant spreads
- Leading health figures are set to give an update later today as the Omicron variant of Covid continues to spread.
- At this time, no confirmed cases of the new variant have been recorded in Wales.
- However, with positive cases in neighbouring England, and further north in Scotland, there are genuine concerns of its spread, and the impact that it might have on the NHS as we head into the winter months.
- At 12.15pm, Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan will be speaking out about the variant, and coronavirus in general - including vaccinations.
- She will be joined by Dr Gillian Richardson, who is Wales' deputy chief medical officer.
- We will be providing you with live updates from the press conference.
- In the build up, we will also be providing you with the latest covid headlines.
- Scroll down for updates.
