NEWPORT children can post their letters to Santa in a special post box that has been installed in the city's arcade.

The post box has been funded by Newport Now BID and constructed by city-based company Ollywood.

The bright red box, covered in Christmas decorations and marked ‘Letters to Santa’, will be in the Victorian arcade on High Street until Christmas Eve.

Situated just inside the Heart of the Home store in the arcade, youngsters can post their letters to the North Pole five days a week – Tuesday to Saturday – at any time between 9.30am and 4pm.

Any changes to timings will be posted on Heart of the Home’s Facebook page.

Shop owner Lesley Skiffington will be providing a Christmas treat for every child who posts a letter to Santa.

The post box will provide families with the perfect reason to visit Newport Arcade, which links High Street and Cambrian Road, during the festive season – as well as all the other great businesses in the area.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said: “Our Letters to Santa post box adds to the Christmas feeling in the city centre following our Countdown to Christmas events last Saturday and the start of our festive markets this Friday.

“We’re really keen to involve as many parts of the city centre as possible in our projects and events, and Newport Arcade is a great place to visit.

“It has some fantastic shops, ranging from homeware to skateboards, a lovely café, a hairdresser and many more outlets.

“We’re grateful to Lesley for hosting the post box and we hope to see it full of letters to Santa.”