GWENT Police have arrested a man suspected of commiting several burglaries in the Blaenau Gwent area.
The 42-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested and charged with seven counts of burglary.
He will appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, November 30.
Several items of stolen propert were recovered by police during investigations.
Property stolen from Tredegar and Ebbw Vale was found and is in the process of being returned to their rightful owners.
