CARDIFF Central MP Jo Stevens has been moved to the post of shadow Welsh secretary in Kier Starmer's reshuffle of his top team.

The only other Welsh MP in the shadow cabinet is Torfaen's Nick Thomas-Symonds who lost the high profile shadow home secretary post and is replaced by Yvette Cooper.

Thomas-Symonds takes on international trade in what is ostensibly a demotion.

However Sir Keir softened the blow by announcing that he had asked him to head a new shadow cabinet committee leading the party’s response on Brexit.

Stevens had been shadow culture secretary since 2020 and was responsible for scrutinising high profile cabinet minister Nadine Dorries in a wide ranging role that involves policy over broadcasting and responding to the fast changing technology sector including the influence of firms such as Facebook.

MORE NEWS:

It is unclear if Griffiths, who was one of only three Welsh MPs in the shadow cabinet, was sacked by Starmer or if she had resigned.

Stevens had been shadow Welsh secretary, under Jeremy Corbyn, from October 2016 to January 2017 when she resigned to vote against Brexit.

Cooper, a former cabinet minister and the current chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, will take on Priti Patel as shadow home secrtary.

Starmer also handed big promotions to two of Labour’s rising stars, Bridget Phillipson and Wes Streeting, who take on the roles of shadow education secretary and shadow health secretary.

Jonathan Ashworth, who has had the health brief through the pandemic, is moved to shadow work and pensions secretary.

In other moves, Lisa Nandy will face off against Michael Gove as shadow secretary for levelling up and communities. She will be replaced as shadow foreign secretary by David Lammy.

Former leader Ed Miliband becomes shadow climate change secretary, while Jonathan Reynolds takes on his former portfolio of business, energy and industrial strategy.

Cooper, a former cabinet minister and the current chairwoman of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, becomes shadow home secretary and will take on Priti Patel over the migrant crisis.

Sir Keir also handed big promotions to two of Labour’s rising stars, Bridget Phillipson and Wes Streeting, who take on the roles of shadow education secretary and shadow health secretary.

Jonathan Ashworth, who has had the health brief through the pandemic, is moved to shadow work and pensions secretary.

In other moves, Lisa Nandy will face off against Michael Gove as shadow secretary for levelling up and communities. She will be replaced as shadow foreign secretary by David Lammy.

Former leader Ed Miliband becomes shadow climate change secretary, while Jonathan Reynolds takes on his former portfolio of business, energy and industrial strategy.

Additional reporting: PA

If you value The National's journalism, help grow our team of reporters by becoming a subscriber.