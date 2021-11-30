With the emergence of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant and Christmas approaching, many people will be worried about going out to do their festive food shop.
To help you maintain social distancing and avoid queues, we have rounded up the quietest times for you to go to the major supermarkets in Newport.
Using Google visiting data, customers can see the quietest times to shop throughout the week.
Here is a list of the major supermarkets in Newport and what time it is best to visit them:
Asda
Lower Dock Street, Newport
- Weekdays: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm
- Weekends: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm
Pencarn Way, Newport
- Weekdays: 6am-10am and 7pm-Midnight
- Weekends: 6am-9am and 7pm-10pm
Tesco
Newport Retail Park, Newport
- Weekdays: 6am-10am and 4pm-Midnight
- Weekends: 6am-8am and 6pm-Midnight
Harlech Retail Park, Newport
- Weekdays: 6am-10am and 7pm-Midnight
- Weekends: 6am-10am and 6pm-10pm
Pontymister Industrial Estate, Risca
- Weekdays: 6am-10am and 6pm-10pm
- Weekends: 6am-10am and 7pm-10pm
Sainsbury’s
Albany Street, Newport
- Weekdays: 7am-10am and 7pm-10pm
- Weekends: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm
Morrisons
Orb Drive, Newport
- Weekdays: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm
- Weekends: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm
Aldi
Spytty Road, Newport
- Weekdays: 8am-11am and 6pm-10pm
- Weekends: 8am-10am and 6pm-10pm
Shaftsbury Street, Newport
- Weekdays: 8am-Midday and 7pm-10pm
- Weekends: 8am-10am and 7pm-10pm
B4591, Risca
- Weekdays: 8am-Midday and 6pm-10pm
- Weekends: 8am-10am and 6pm-10pm
Lidl
Usk Way, Newport
- Weekdays: 8am-Midday and 6pm-10pm
- Weekends: 8am-10am and 7pm-10pm
