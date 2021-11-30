With the emergence of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant and Christmas approaching, many people will be worried about going out to do their festive food shop.

To help you maintain social distancing and avoid queues, we have rounded up the quietest times for you to go to the major supermarkets in Newport

Using Google visiting data, customers can see the quietest times to shop throughout the week.

Here is a list of the major supermarkets in Newport and what time it is best to visit them: 

Asda

Lower Dock Street, Newport

  • Weekdays: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm

Pencarn Way, Newport

  • Weekdays: 6am-10am and 7pm-Midnight
  • Weekends: 6am-9am and 7pm-10pm

Tesco

Newport Retail Park, Newport

  • Weekdays: 6am-10am and 4pm-Midnight
  • Weekends: 6am-8am and 6pm-Midnight

Harlech Retail Park, Newport

  • Weekdays: 6am-10am and 7pm-Midnight
  • Weekends: 6am-10am and 6pm-10pm

Pontymister Industrial Estate, Risca

  • Weekdays: 6am-10am and 6pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 6am-10am and 7pm-10pm

Sainsbury’s

Albany Street, Newport

  • Weekdays: 7am-10am and 7pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm

Morrisons

Orb Drive, Newport

  • Weekdays: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm

Aldi

Spytty Road, Newport

  • Weekdays: 8am-11am and 6pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 8am-10am and 6pm-10pm

Shaftsbury Street, Newport

  • Weekdays: 8am-Midday and 7pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 8am-10am and 7pm-10pm

B4591, Risca

  • Weekdays: 8am-Midday and 6pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 8am-10am and 6pm-10pm

Lidl

Usk Way, Newport

  • Weekdays: 8am-Midday and 6pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 8am-10am and 7pm-10pm