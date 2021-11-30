EXETER City are keen to keep Newport County AFC legend Padraig Amond for their League Two promotion push.

The 33-year-old forward moved to St James Park on a season-long loan from County in August.

Previous manager Michael Flynn said that the Exiles needed to "freshen things up" after struggling for goals in the 2020/21 run-in.

That led to Amond, County's top scorer in every campaign since moving to Newport in 2017, heading to the Grecians on a deal until the end of this season when his Rodney Parade contract expires.

County do have the option to recall the Irishman in January but Exeter, who are third in the table and five points ahead of the Exiles, are keen to keep hold of the experienced striker.

FAVOURITE: County great Padraig Amond is on loan at Exeter

"I want to keep hold of him, the indications are that he wants to stay with ourselves," said manager Matt Taylor said. "He is enjoying his time with us but, sometimes, it is out of our hands, I'm afraid.

"There is always that potential of him signing permanently. I have to look at budgets for this season and next season but if there is ever a senior figure in our changing room who is valuable – even before he gets on the pitch – with what we do with our younger players, it's him.

"Also, he is a player that wants to go into the coaching aspect of it. I know he has done his badges and is qualified and he wants to get on the grass and do a bit of coaching, so there is hopefully room for movement in relation to that.

"As I say, sometimes it gets taken out of our hands, but we are looking at all the options closely."

Flynn has since been replaced by James Rowberry, who has to move players on if he is to add to his squad in January.

County did not allow Amond to play in the FA Cup but are blessed with options up front.

Dom Telford is the top scorer in League Two with 13 efforts and has formed an excellent partnership with Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Targetman Alex Fisher and on-loan Fulham forward Timmy Abraham have backed them up from the bench while Jermain Hylton and Lewis Collins have been fringe figures.

Exeter also have a wealth of forward option and eight of Amond's 12 appearances have been as a substitute.

He scored against Colchester last week – his first strike since the clincher against the same opponents with County in March – but the affable forward isn't just judged on his on-field qualities.

⏱ FULL-TIME | @ColU_Official 3️⃣ City 1️⃣



Padraid Amond's second half strike gave us a glimpse but ultimately our magnificent 2️⃣0️⃣ match unbeaten run comes to an end. Report and reaction to follow. #ECFC #OneGrecianGoal pic.twitter.com/7MwJ4y77DX — Exeter City (@OfficialECFC) November 23, 2021

"I know what Newport think of Podge, in terms of the club, but I know what we think of him as well and the key aspect for Podge is to keep on playing, because he's out of contract at the end of the season," said Taylor.

"His performances have really shone out for ourselves and it's only because of the form of (Sam) Nombe, (Matt) Jay and (Jevani) Brown that he hasn't had a bigger or better opportunity so far, but he is certainly going to get that."