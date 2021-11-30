A FORMER estate agents in Cwmbran is set to be converted into a new pizza restaurant and takeaway.

Torfaen council has approved plans for the food and takeaway outlet at an empty shop in Cwmbran Shopping Centre.

Eight new jobs will be created under the plans, including five full-time and three part-time.

A drawing of how the front of the outlet could look shows the name Fireaway, which is a pizza restaurant with branches across the UK, including one in Cardiff.

The pizza chain is currently expanding its stores across the UK and is in the process of opening 25 new branches in 25 weeks.

One objection was lodged from a nearby business owner with concerns around more delivery drivers and anti-social behaviour.

But a Torfaen council planning report said it is not expected the proposal will increase anti-social behaviour, particularly as the proposed closing time is 11pm.

The proposed opening hours are 8am – 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

Council planners said the new restaurant would “positively contribute to the vitality and function of the town centre”.

“The use is considered complementary to the other uses of the town centre and would attract local people to the town centre and brings a vacant unit back into use,” a council report says.

Parking will be provided at the existing car park serving the town centre.

Planning documents say the new restaurant would include acoustic insulation to reduce noise and a ventilation and extraction system.

A 400-degree temperature gas fired pizza oven will also be used to prepare food at the restaurant.

A design and access statement says: “The proposal would provide internal seating area for patrons to enjoy hot cooked food, especially for shoppers, whilst also providing a new food outlet service for the local community.

“The proposal intends to also provide much needed economic boost to the existing area by providing new restaurants within the parade with seating thereby attracting patrons from the local community and businesses.

“The new restaurants would in turn also provide the employment of extra staff from the community.”

The unit, which was advertised to let in February, was previously occupied by Darlows estate agents.