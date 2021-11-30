THE latest data from Public Health Wales shows that Blaenau Gwent has the lowest amount of new Covid cases in Wales.
Only 24 new cases were reported in Blaenau Gwent and it also has the second lowest case rate with 34.4 cases per 100,000 people - well below the Welsh average of 61.1.
However it is not all positive news for Gwent, with Caerphilly (113) and Newport (108) having some of the highest amount of new cases in the country.
Newport (69.8), Monmouthshire (64.5) and Caerphilly (62.4) all have higher case rates than the national average.
In total, there are 356 new Covid cases in Gwent and 1,972 new cases in Wales including residents from outside of Wales.
There have been no new deaths in Gwent, but there have been four more deaths in Wales.
This means that there have been 6,405 deaths from coronavirus in Wales, according to Public Health Wales figures.
All stats are correct as of 9am, Monday 29 November.
New Covid cases in Wales by area
- Anglesey - 69
- Blaenau Gwent - 24
- Bridgend - 97
- Caerphilly - 113
- Cardiff - 237
- Carmarthenshire - 132
- Ceredigion - 34
- Conwy - 37
- Denbighshire - 42
- Flintshire - 80
- Gwynedd - 102
- Merthyr Tydfil - 30
- Monmouthshire - 61
- Neath Port Talbot - 65
- Newport - 108
- Pembrokeshire - 127
- Powys - 63
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 119
- Swansea - 128
- Torfaen - 50
- Vale of Glamorgan - 99
- Wrexham - 102
- Unknown location - Six
- Resident outside Wales – 47
