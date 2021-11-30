With the emergence of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant and Christmas approaching, many people will be worried about going out to do their festive food shop.

To help you maintain social distancing and avoid queues, we have rounded up the quietest times for you to go to the major supermarkets in Cwmbran

Using Google visiting data, customers can see the quietest times to shop throughout the week.

Here is a list of the major supermarkets in Cwmbran and what time it is best to visit them: 

Asda

Cwmbran Centre, Cwmbran

  • Weekdays: 6am-10pm and 6pm-Midnight
  • Weekends: 6am-10am and 6pm-10pm

Tesco

Ty Gwyn Road, Cwmbran

  • Weekdays: 6am-2pm and 7pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 6am-11am and 7pm-10pm

Sainsbury’s

Llywelyn Road, Cwmbran

  • Weekdays: 7am-10am and 7pm-9pm
  • Weekends: 7am-9am and 7pm-9pm

Morrisons

Grange Road, Cwmbran

  • Weekdays: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 6am-9am and 6pm-10pm

Aldi

Woodside Road, Cwmbran

  • Weekdays: 8am-11am and 7pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 8am-10am and 7pm-10pm

Lidl

Woodside Road, Cwmbran

  • Weekdays: 8am-Midday and 5pm-10pm
  • Weekends: 8am-10am and 6pm-10pm