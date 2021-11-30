With the emergence of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant and Christmas approaching, many people will be worried about going out to do their festive food shop.
To help you maintain social distancing and avoid queues, we have rounded up the quietest times for you to go to the major supermarkets in Cwmbran.
Using Google visiting data, customers can see the quietest times to shop throughout the week.
Here is a list of the major supermarkets in Cwmbran and what time it is best to visit them:
Asda
Cwmbran Centre, Cwmbran
- Weekdays: 6am-10pm and 6pm-Midnight
- Weekends: 6am-10am and 6pm-10pm
Tesco
Ty Gwyn Road, Cwmbran
- Weekdays: 6am-2pm and 7pm-10pm
- Weekends: 6am-11am and 7pm-10pm
Sainsbury’s
Llywelyn Road, Cwmbran
- Weekdays: 7am-10am and 7pm-9pm
- Weekends: 7am-9am and 7pm-9pm
Morrisons
Grange Road, Cwmbran
- Weekdays: 7am-9am and 7pm-10pm
- Weekends: 6am-9am and 6pm-10pm
Aldi
Woodside Road, Cwmbran
- Weekdays: 8am-11am and 7pm-10pm
- Weekends: 8am-10am and 7pm-10pm
Lidl
Woodside Road, Cwmbran
- Weekdays: 8am-Midday and 5pm-10pm
- Weekends: 8am-10am and 6pm-10pm
