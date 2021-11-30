FORMER Dragons boss Lyn Jones has stepped down as national coach of Russia.
The 57-year-old took the Bears to the 2019 World Cup when they locked horns with hosts Japan, Samoa, Ireland and Scotland.
Russia beat the Netherlands in the Rugby Europe qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in November but lost heavily to Spain before suffering a pair of friendly defeats to Chile.
Jones offered his resignation to his bosses in September and has now left the role with the Bears sitting 25th in World Rugby's rankings.
He had previously brought in Shaun Connor to work as Russia's backs coach, with the former fly-half now back at the Dragons in an academy role.
After great success with the Ospreys, Jones worked as a consultant at Ebbw Vale in 2008/9 before having a brief role as attack coach at the Dragons.
He returned to Rodney Parade in 2013 and led the club to the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup in 2015. Jones left the Dragons the following season.
