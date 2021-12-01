GWENT Police are appealing for information after a burglary was committed near the city centre.

Police were called after a burglary was reported on Grafton Road late on Thursday, November 25.

The incident occurred between 11pm and midnight.

Jewellery and money was taken during the burglary.

The only description available of the suspect is that it is a man who is about six feet in height and he was dressed all in black.

To contact Gwent Police with infomration on this incident, call 101 and quote the reference number 2100414171.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

