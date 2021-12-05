A POPULAR Monmouthshire garden centre is being sold for the first time in fifty years.
Property advisor, Christie & Co has been appointed to bring to the market, Millbrook Garden Centre, near Monmouth.
Owned and operated by the Wright family since 1971, this family-run garden centre is renowned for its horticultural offering, which includes a wide range of unusual plants including exotics.
The business enjoys little local competition and has thrived in recent years, benefiting from the upsurge in gardening as a result of the pandemic.
The grounds feature a number of historic buildings, including a former mill which has been converted into a large five-bedroom house, along with a detached café and substantial dedicated retail area which require some investment.
There is also ample customer parking on site.
Tom Glanvill, Retail Associate Director at Christie & Co is handling the sale.
He said: “We are seeing unprecedented demand for garden centres, following a period of exceptional trade in the last year.
"Millbrook is the ideal offering; a strong established freehold business on a large site, with huge potential for further development to modernise the centre and increase the range of products available.”
