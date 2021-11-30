TWO people were reportedly assaulted in Newport earlier this month according to Gwent Police.
The force is appealing for information after a 57-year-old man was punched in the face a number of times and a 55-year-old woman was pushed to the ground.
It happened while the pair were walking their dog near the footbridge over the M4 near Christchurch cemetery at 10.30am on Monday, November 8.
They were approached by a man walking two dogs and it is reported that an altercation between the dogs happened with the owners separating the dogs. This then reportedly led to a verbal argument between the owners before the assault is alleged to have happened.
Gwent Police would like to speak to the man in the picture who was in the area at the time and they believe could assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with any information or was in the area at the time or has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages using the reference 2100392034.
