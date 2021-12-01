DOMESTIC abuse crimes have more than doubled in Gwent during the last six years – with thousands recorded during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 850,000 such crimes were reported to police across England and Wales last year, and that is merely "the tip of the iceberg", according to charity Women's Aid.

Rates for many other crimes dropped during a year which included coronavirus restrictions and national lockdowns, yet domestic abuse rose by six per cent nationally.

Home Office data shows 8,679 offences were recorded by Gwent Police in 2020-21, making up 18 per cent of all offences recorded that year.

That is the equivalent of 15 for every 1,000 people in the area, up from 14 the previous year.

The area has seen a 100 per cent rise in domestic abuse offences since 4,329 were logged in 2015-16, when records began.

The data shows women are disproportionately more likely to experience abuse and they have accounted for more than three-quarters of those killed in domestic homicides since 2018 nationally – two women were killed in Gwent in that time.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women's Aid, said to tackle domestic abuse, society must work together to tackle the "inherent sexism and misogyny which underpin women's inequality and violence against them".

Ms Nazeer said: "Women will not report domestic abuse if they aren’t confident they will be believed and action will be taken on their behalf.

"We all have a part to play in unlearning sexism."

The figures suggest most cases of domestic abuse will not see perpetrators charged, with just eight per cent of cases concluded nationally last year resulting in a charge or summons.

Ms Nazeer said work was needed to restore faith in policing after more than three quarters of investigations were dropped due to evidential difficulties nationally – more than half because the victim pulled out of the investigation.

In Gwent, 78 per cent of cases were closed due to problems gathering evidence in 2020-21, with 52 per cent abandoned because the victim did not wish to support the investigation.

The National Police Chiefs' Council lead for domestic abuse, assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe, said the "complex and entrenched societal problem" was a policing priority and highlighted an increased number of victims reporting abuse in recent years.

She said forces could still pursue cases to keep victims safe, even when they are reluctant to support prosecution but said arresting offenders was a temporary respite from the problem.

She called for a multi-agency approach to provide effective and sustainable support and solutions.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the Government is committed to ending violence against women and girls, and said its landmark Domestic Abuse Act would improve victim support and strengthen legislation.

She said funding had been doubled for 2021-22 to £25 million in an effort to tackle perpetrators.