The emerging threat posed by the new Omicron variant is certainly not the news any of us want to hear as we start the countdown to Christmas.

I’m sure, like me, you are all looking forward to the festive season, particularly following the restrictions that we all experienced last Christmas. I’m confident we can still enjoy festive celebrations with family and friends this year, as long as we do so responsibly and take appropriate steps to minimise risks.

Although it seems that there is still much to learn about this new strain of coronavirus, it is clear that we need to remain vigilant to limit the risk of it spreading within our communities.

Unfortunately, the winter season already places huge pressure on our NHS and council services, so this additional threat is a real concern for us all.

I appreciate that we are all growing weary with the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past 18 months. However, it is important to recognise that coronavirus remains a serious threat for many people and the new Omicron variant may amplify this risk in the coming weeks and months.

The vaccination programme has been a huge success and it is essential that we maintain this positive momentum going forward. I would urge everyone to get their vaccination and subsequent boosters when called.

Please continue to follow all Welsh Government and NHS advice and adhere to all relevant restrictions. Keep wearing your masks and maintain social distancing as much as you can. Please continue to work from home if possible and take positive steps to protect yourselves and others in everything you do.

Thank you.