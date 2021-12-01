A new, multimillion pound housing development in Cwmbran has been completed, with tenants signing up to move in.
With the completion of 16 new flats, the Clos Dewi Sant project has been completed.
The flats, which have been built for community housing group Bron Afon, complete a development of 28 homes on the site.
This includes three two bedroomed houses, which have been offered to prospective homeowners through Torfaen’s Help2Own scheme.
The scheme allows applicants to buy an equity shares of a property.
All 28 homes on site have been built by ButlerWall Homes.
Funding o £2.5 million for the project came from the Welsh Government Social Housing Grant, and Bron Afon.
The housing group is working towards their goal of creating a minimum of 650 homes in the area, with a timescale of 2025 to achieve this.
What has been said about this milestone?
Alan Brunt, Bron Afon’s chief executive, said: “This high-quality, well-designed development at Clos Dewi Sant will provide fantastic homes for families and single people in the area for years to come.
“I’d like to thank ButlerWall Homes for working so closely with us during the build and our partners, Welsh Government and Torfaen council, for helping to fund this project.
“It’s another step forward in our plans to create at least 650 homes by 2025.”
