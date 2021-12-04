A SPECIAL rock event is returning to a Blaenau Gwent venue in December.

Dolls House in Abertillery will be hosting the seventh annual Rock & Roll Circus Xmas Bash on Saturday, December 11.

All proceeds from the event will be going to Velindre Cancer Centre’s Stepping Stones appeal.

Rock & Roll Circus’ Ceri Davies said: “It’s great to be back. We have had an amazing response from bands across the UK who wanted to take part and loads of fans have been in touch to say that they will be making their way to Abertillery.”

Eight bands from across the UK will be performing at the event – a staple in the Dolls House calendar. It will be headlined by Staffordshire rock band Ryders Creed and will feature The Philo Beddoe Band and TREP representing South Wales.

Joining them will be Straight For The Sun, Pearler, Lords of Ruin, Six Sins Till Sunday and Kikamora.

Ryders Creed vocalist Ryan Hulme said: “We’re really looking forward to being part of the Xmas Bash again for the first time since 2018. We’re honoured to be headlining the event and can’t wait to get back on that stage.

“We’ll all be going home nice and sweaty.”

Organisers are urging fans who wish to attend to buy tickets as early as they can to avoid disappointment as tickets are selling fast and there is a smaller capacity.

Tickets are £10 and are available through www.fatsoma.com/therocknrollcircusradioshow or via the Rock & Roll Circus Xmas Bash VI Facebook page.