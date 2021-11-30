A 17-year-old has been interviewed under caution by police following 'mindless vandalism' to a nativity scene in Blaenavon.

Gwent Police are investigating reports of criminal damage at the Bethlehem Congregational Church in Broad Street, Blaenavon.

Officers were called to the church after significant damage was caused to a nativity scene at some point between 8.30pm on Friday, November 26 and 10.30am on Monday, November 29.

Heads were broken off the figures, which are now "beyond repair" according, according to a post on social media from the town council.

The roof to the crib has also been heavily damaged.

A 17-year-old boy from the Cwmbran area voluntarily attended in relation to the offence of criminal damage. He was interviewed under caution.

Inspector Aled George said: “Work is ongoing to identify another person who may be able to assist our enquiries into this matter, after speaking to a 17-year-old boy as a voluntary attendee.

“Our investigation continues in relation to this offence, and we’d ask anyone with details that could assist our enquiries to get in touch with us.

“My officers take all reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) seriously as it negatively impacts on our communities.

“It will not be tolerated, and all reports will be investigated thoroughly as shown by our enquiries into this matter.

“I understand that mindless acts of vandalism and other forms of ASB cause a lot of frustration to the public.

“If you see anything, report it to us via 101 or via social media. Officers carry out regular patrols in Blaenavon and will continue to do so, so please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Gwent Police, quoting log reference 2100417409.

You can send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.