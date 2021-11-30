A Newport-based property auctions business is rounding off the year with a bumper online sale feautring a catalogue bursting with all manner of properties.

We have picked 10 from around Gwent to give you an idea of the sort of properties you could pick up - either as your own home or as an investment.

The online auction, which is being held by Paul Fosh Auctions, starts from noon on Tuesday, December 7 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 9.

A purpose-built studio apartment at 53 St Brides Gardens, Newport, offers an open plan living room/bedroom and kitchen with a separate shower room and dressing area. The property benefits from double glazing and electric heating. It is listed with a guide price of £46,000-plus.

This substantial period semi-detached property, at 10 Hillside, in the heart of Risca, requires updating and renovation. On the ground floor there are three reception rooms with a kitchen and a ground floor bathroom with separate shower. The property also has some original features. On the first floor there are three double bedrooms, with the master having views over the surrounding countryside, and bathroom with separate wc. The top floor has a loft room. The property, with a guide price of £178,000-plus, also has a garage.

A substantial end-of-terrace property, consisting of three, one-bedroom flats and one studio, at 49 Morden Road, Newport, is being offered with a guide price of £199,000-plus. The property has gas central heating (not tested), double glazed windows and also a hard wired fire alarm system. The basement flat has a sizeable rear garden.

Ty Box Cottages, 1 Mount Pleasant Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, is a property which has been let for a number of years but will be sold with vacant possession. It has a guide price of £99,000-plus and has UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested). It also has a driveway and pleasant garden areas and offers scope to improve.

This mid terraced, two bedroom house, at 20, Maerdy View, Rhymney, Tredegar, has a guide price of £46,000-plus. There are lawns to the front and rear along with an outhouse with storage and far reaching hillside views.

This three-bedroom terraced house at 6 Wall Street, Ebbw Vale, is to be sold with sitting tenant. It could prove to be an excellent investment. Situated within walking distance of the town centre, it is listed with a guide price of £62,000-plus and sits on a no through road. There is off road parking via a separate enclosed gravel area opposite the property.

This refurbished two bedroom, first floor flat above a take-away on the popular Caerleon Road, Newport, is listed with a guide price of £72,000-plus. The leasehold property, at 205 Caerleon Road, is being sold with vacant possession but has previously been rented at £650 a month.

A rare opportunity is presented with the sale of 1 Arch Cottages, Watery Lane, Langstone. The two bedroom cottage in a semi-rural cul de sac location and has gas central heating and has mostly UPVC double glazing. It is listed with a guide price of £135,000-plus.

A block of three flats which require upgrading and refurbishment is offered for sale at 70-74 Somerton Road, Newport. There may be scope to reconfigure the units into four or potential to split the unit vertically into two or three houses, subject to necessary planning consents. It is being sold with vacant possession with a guide price of £170,000-plus.

An excellent opportunity to acquire a three storey, seven bedroom property, recently refurbished to a modern standard, including central heating, radiators, windows and doors and previously let as a HMO is offered at 116 Commercial Road, Newport. The property is listed with a guide price of £180,000-plus.