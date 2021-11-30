Holly Willoughby has delighted ITV viewers in a pink knit jumper on This Morning.

The ITV presenter welcomed fans to Tuesday's programme alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield.

It is not the first look this week that the This Morning audience want to add to their wardrobes.

On Monday's show, Holly wore a sequin skirt that her followers couldn't wait to bring out this festive season.

Before going on air, the recently published author shared the stunning outfit with her followers.

Holly also teased that the presenters would be joined by another iconic presenting duo Ant and Dec to share an update about the return of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Fans couldn't contain their excitement for the I'm A Celeb update or their admiration for her latest look.

One follower commented: "Love the jumper," replacing with 'o' with a sparkly heart.

While another user posted: "Beautiful Holly- that jumper is right up my street!, " followed by heart eyes.

Where to buy Holly Willoughby's jumper today

For Holly's second look of the week, she has chosen a pink tinsel knit jumper from Warehouse.

The Warehouse jumper is actually sold out but don't fret because there are plenty of options on the high street to help us recreate the look.

A stunning alternative is this pink sequin embellished jumper from River Island.

It is around the same price at £55 and will bring a touch of sparkle to your Christmas wardrobe.

Holly paired the jumper with a belted skirt from And Other Stories.

The black skirt is available for £55 but we think we can recreate the look without needing to splurge.

We are obsessed with this black denim mini skirt from Boohoo.

It is an absolute bargain at 70 percent off and could be yours for just £6.

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV