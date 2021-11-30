Love it or hate it, it's that time of year where we hunt for that perfect Secret Santa gift.

Whether you're looking for something for that colleague you've only met on Zoom or you're wanting to save some cash on gifts this Christmas, we've got you covered.

We have put together a list of some of the best Secret Santa gifts on the market which will no doubt go down a storm.

You'll find gift ideas from all your favourite brands like M&S, Firebox, Not On The High Street and more.

All presents are available for £10 or less too - you're welcome!

Secret Santa ideas for £10 or less

M&S

Santa Slipper Socks

Santa Slipper socks. Credit: M&S

Christmas is the time for all things corny and cosy, making these slipper socks the perfect pair.

Treat your Secret Santa with these adorable socks featuring a Santa with a pom pom nose and fluffy moustache.

They are available at M&S for £10.

Personalised Light Up Christmas Bauble

Personalised light up bauble. Credit: M&S

Give your Secret Santa exchange the personal touch with this personalised light up bauble.

This bauble is something that your friend/ colleague/ unlucky person who got you as their Secret Santa, can treasure forever.

Pick yours up for only £9.50.

Makeup brush kit

Makeup brush kit. Credit: M&S

Is your Secret Santa this year obsessed with makeup but you need to stick to the £10 limit?

We've got the answer you've been looking for with this makeup brush kit.

The kit includes four brushes; a powder, foundation, eye shadow blender and concealer brush.

This vegan-friendly product could be yours for just £7.50.

Firebox

The Great British Pub Quiz Book

Great British Pub Quiz book. Credit: Firebox

Get your Secret Santa a gift that will go to good use like this Great British Pub Quizbook.

Perfect for reliving the last year of Zoom quizzes or for a real throwback to good old-fashioned quizzes with 120 British-centric trivia quizzes.

They can also test themselves and see if they would pass the British Citizenship test too!

Pick it up for £7.99.

Vino2Go Portable Wine Glass

Vindo2go portable wine glass. Credit: Firebox

If you're looking for a gift for a wine lover, look no further than this portable wine glass.

Your secret Santa won't need to worry about broken glass or spilling their booze with this travel cup.

The glass keeps your booze at an ideal temperature whether you're counting down to Christmas with mulled wine or you're clocking off work with a glass on Friday.

Get yours for £9.99.

Ultimate Music Trivia

Music trivia game. Credit: Firebox

Bring extra festive fun to your Secret Santa over the Christmas period with this Music trivia game.

They can test their music knowledge with 300 trivia questions, quizzing them on everything from Adele to ZZ Pop.

Treat your Secret Santa this year for £8.99.

Menkind

Luxury Hot Chocolate bombs

Hot Chocolate trio. Credit: Menkind

This three-pack of Hot Chocolate bombs is the perfect gift for chocolate lovers this Christmas.

All they need to do is pour some hot milk over them, add the marshmallows and they have the ultimate cosy treat.

It is available for £9.

Grow A Sloth

Grow A Sloth. Credit:Menkind

Want to get your colleague a desk buddy while they work from home this Christmas?

This grow your own Sloth would make the ideal pet plus they don't have to go through the hassle of cleaning up after it.

All they need to do is add some water and watch it grow to six times its original size.

And it's a bargain at only £4!

Flexi-Neck Phone Holder

Flexible phone holder. Credit: Menkind

Is your Secret Santa into all the gadgets and gizmos?

Then this flexible phone holder might just do the trick.

Easily adjustable, this phone holder can clamp onto a flat surface like a table or desk meaning they can use their phone completely hands-free.

Pick it up for £10.

Not On The High Street

Personalised Metal Beer Bottle Opener

This should be your go-to gift for beer lovers this Christmas.

This personalised bottle opener means that they can enjoy a brew like never before.

Get yours for just £9.99.

Large Gourmet Chocolate Bauble With 'Eat Me' Gold Tag

We are really spoiling Chocolate lovers this Christmas but with a gift as delicious as this, we simply couldn't resist.

The chocolate bauble is available in a variety of flavours including white, milk and dark chocolate.

You can also put it Hexagonal Gift Box or have it gift wrapped.

Pick it up for £9.95.