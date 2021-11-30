A TEENAGER has gone missing from his Newport home.
Sami Azad, 14, was last seen on Saturday, November 27 at around 6.30pm. The teen is slim build, around 4’ 11” tall and has brown hair.
He was last known to be wearing a red jacker, black trousers and black trainers. Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare.
MORE NEWS:
- Dog altercation leads to city assault. Police appeal for witnesses.
- Police interview teenager under caution following Blaenavon nativity vandalism
Sami is urged to contact the force to confirm he is safe and well and anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages with the reference 2100416786.
Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.