A TEENAGER has gone missing from his Newport home.

Sami Azad, 14, was last seen on Saturday, November 27 at around 6.30pm. The teen is slim build, around 4’ 11” tall and has brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing a red jacker, black trousers and black trainers. Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare.

Sami is urged to contact the force to confirm he is safe and well and anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages with the reference 2100416786.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.