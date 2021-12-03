SHOPPERS in Newport were among the busiest in Wales last weekend, bidding to scoop a Black Friday bargain.
Data from Royal Mail shows the city's shoppers were responsible for the fifth-highest number of online purchases over the Black Friday weekend.
Black Friday has become increasingly popular in the UK over the past decade, but is originally an American occasion, falling the day after Thanksgiving and marking the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.
Retailers typically offer widespread discounts on items in-store and, increasingly, online.
Royal Mail domestic parcel volumes are up around a third compared to pre-pandemic levels, as habits from the early months of lockdown prevail.
This year, rural and remote locations dominate the top five list for the UK. For many of these customers, Royal Mail said online shopping had become central to their way of life as they negotiated the impacts of the pandemic.
The Shetland Islands top the UK list for the second year in a row, followed by Kirkwall (a town in Orkney) and the Hebrides. Central London and North West London complete the top UK five.
In Wales, Llandrindod Wells - with a population of around 5,000 people, heads the top five biggest spenders on Black Friday, followed by Swansea, Llandudno, Cardiff and Newport.
