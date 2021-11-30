A ROAD has been closed after what is said to be a 'severe' crash.
Gwent Police's Blaenau Gwent Officers tweeted that the A467 Aberbeeg Roundabout turn off to Newport is closed due to a 'severe RTC' and they have asked for people to find alternative routes.
The road is closed from Llanhilleth traffic lights A467 northbound, and from the main roundabout Southbound.
AA Travel have said that there is queuing traffic due to the road closure from Aberbeeg Roundabout to Glandwyr turn off.
Anyone with any information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages quoting the reference 2100419339.
We'll bring you more information when we can.
URGENT ROAD CLOSURE— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) November 30, 2021
Aberbeeg roundabout turn off to Newport is CLOSED due to a severe RTC.
Please find alternative routes. #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/CXSXEDYt2d
