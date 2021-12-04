WANTING to expand your business into a new premises? This nineteenth century Baptist chapel and gardens could be the perfect opportunity.

Located on King Street in Abertillery, the Baptist chapel and garden overlooks a forested mountainside and is on the market for £30,000.

South Wales Argus: Mountain view: This former Baptist chapel in Abertillery is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions this month (December)Mountain view: This former Baptist chapel in Abertillery is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions this month (December)

The ground floor consists of an old schoolhouse/hall, toilet, kitchenette and church hall. There is also a mezzanine level in the church hall. There are two workrooms and two storage rooms on the lower ground floor and a boarded attic.

It is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions in December from midday on Tuesday, December 7 until 5pm on Thursday, December 9 with another 80 lots.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “The chapel is located close to the town centre and the Tesco supermarket. This property would make an ideal commercial investment. Additionally, there may be potential for residential development, subject to the relevant consents and covenants which are contained in the legal pack.”

“There is gas, water and electric on site (not tested),” continues Ms Bisley. “To the rear of the property is a garden which has views overlooking Arial Mountain.”

