BACKS coach Tom Hancock has left Pontypool just two games into their Championship title defence.
The former fly-half has left his role on Leighton Jones’ management team with immediate effect and the club are now searching for a replacement.
“Everyone at Pontypool RFC is grateful for Tom’s contributions and the club wishes him every success in a new opportunity which he has chosen to pursue,” said a Pooler statement.
Hancock scored 587 points in 141 appearances for the club and joined the coaching team as head of analysis before being appointed as backs coach to replace Matthew Jones in 2019 after he left for Neath.
Pooler will be looking for a reaction to losing their 64-game winning streak in the league when they entertain Tata Steel on Saturday.
Last weekend Jones’ men were beaten 9-3 by Neath at the Gnoll.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.