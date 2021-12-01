CWMBRAN centre will be full of festive events in the run up to Christmas this year.

Families are able to go on a snowflake trail around the centre. There are 40 snowflakes with QR codes on each poster by them. Scanning the QR codes could win you a prize for finding 10, 25 or all 40. Find out more about the prizes at https://www.cwmbrancentre.com/search-for-snowflakes

The trail runs from now until December 19.

You can also follow an Arctic Trail which will teach you some fun, festive facts which can be found with polar bears, reindeer, snow leopards and penguins. You can take part on this trail until January 2.

The centre’s Christmas Market is running until Thursday, December 23. You can browse stalls for Christmas presents and much more from at least 15 different traders ranging from handmade gifts to breweries. Find out more at https://www.cwmbrancentre.com/christmas-market

Every Wednesday and Thursday in December you can get some late-night shopping done at the centre – with many retailers staying open until 7pm on the specified days.

You can find out more at https://www.cwmbrancentre.com/late-night-shopping-2

You can also help Torfaen’s Santa Appeal by handing in gifts to the Cwmbran Centre customer services desk on Tuesday, December 7 between 1.30pm and 4pm.

The appeal is run by Torfaen Social Services and provides an opportunity for people to donate gifts to children and young people who would otherwise miss out at Christmas.

To donate, you can call 01633 647539 where you will be given a name, age and reference number of a child or young person. You must attach the details to the donated gift – which must be unwrapped – and handed in to the desk.