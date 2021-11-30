A WOMAN who arranged for her paedophile boyfriend to be alone with a toddler and sexually abuse her was struck off the social care workers’ register.

Shannon Vicary, 26, from Newport, found a little girl so that her partner Michael Colmer could live out his sick fantasies and assault.

She was jailed for seven years and six months earlier this year while her 45-year-old lover was put away for more than 17 years.

Judge David Wynn Morgan said the duo, of Church Road, Newport, were guilty of crimes “of an almost unimaginable level of depravity”.

A Social Care Wales hearing was held today remotely by Zoom for Vicary who was a registered “domiciliary care worker”.

A removal order was imposed by a fitness to practise panel.

This means she will be unable to work in a regulated social care role in Wales.

She has 28 days to appeal the decision.

During Vicary’s sentencing hearing, Cardiff Crown Court was told how Vicary was “anxious to assist” with Colmer's sex abuse desires and “encouraged” him in a series of disturbing WhatsApp messages.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said: “There were messages between the couple in which they were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to abuse the child.

“It began with a commentary on a photograph of children in school uniforms of a young age and that commentary became sexual.”

Vicary set up situations enabling Colmer to be alone with his victim on two occasions while the girl’s mother was unaware of what was going on.

Mr Cobbe told the court that the victim was “extremely vulnerable due to her youth”.

He added: "It was Vicary who allowed Colmer access to (the little girl)."

Colmer recorded the assaults on his iPad.

He pleaded guilty to a string of offences, including sexual assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and taking an indecent photograph of a child.

Vicary admitted to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.