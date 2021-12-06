A CHARITY dedicated to helping people in the community has won an award at the Caerphilly Business Club Awards.

Citizens Advice Caerphilly Blaenau Gwent won the public vote on Twitter for the first winners of Charity of the Night at the inaugural Caerphilly Business Club awards.

Citizens Advice Caerphilly Blaenau Gwent was also shortlisted for the Medium Business of the Year Award but were beaten by Fusion Occupational Health.

Since April, paid and unpaid staff of Citizens Advice have helped almost 4,000 people from across Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent solve more than 17,000 problems and increased household incomes in excess of £1.5million.

Simon Ellington, chief executive of Citizens Advice Caerphilly Blaenau Gwent, said: “Research shows that people who receive welfare benefits tend to spend very locally. Many of the small to medium businesses who were shortlisted for the awards will have shared the benefits of the work that we do.

“In the past 12 months we have increased our paid workforce, creating more than 50 new jobs, many of whom live in and around Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent. The work we do not only benefits the local economy, it improves the well-being of future generations.

“I would personally like to thank all the staff and volunteers and CACBG for going the extra mile each and every day to ensure that we continue to deliver advice in the heart of local communities.”

The awards were held on Friday, November 26 and local businesses donated money in envelopes which would go to the Charity of the Night. However, Mostyn Davies, chair of the trustee board of Citizens Advice Caerphilly Blaenau Gwent, decided along with Mr Ellington, that the £1,000 they received should go to runners up The Toybox Project.

Mr Davies said: “Many of the people that The Toybox Project helps, have or are receiving advice from us. With Christmas around the corner, we felt it would be fitting to donate the money raised to the charity.”

The Toybox Project founder, James Morgan, didn’t attend the awards and congratulated the winners on Twitter. At the time he was unaware of their decision to donate the money to his charity.

When he found out, he Tweeted: “A little birdie told me that you won the Twitter poll. And they also said that you kindly donated £1,000 to us. We are overwhelmed by your kind gestures. The money will go towards the Toybox Shop initiative which we will be launching in the New Year.

“We are beyond grateful for the Christmas gesture. Every penny will be spent on making the individual boxes, which are tailored to age and the specific needs of the child. So many disadvantaged children are set to benefit thanks to your generosity.”

The Caerphilly Business Club Awards replaced the Caerphilly Business Forum.