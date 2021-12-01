December is just around the corner, and if you don’t have your decorations up already, we don’t doubt you will soon (looking at the scrooges among us).
Decorating your house is great for getting you in a festive mood. Fairy lights twinkling on the tree, cinnamon candles burning and all the festive knick-knacks you pull out for the Christmas period.
And lovers of real Christmas trees, we’ve got you sorted. Transporting your Christmas tree home can be a challenge, especially if you don’t have a car. So we’ve listed all the online merchants still selling real Christmas trees that will deliver it to your door.
Wilko Christmas trees
Wilko has many real Christmas trees available, all in different sizes and prices.
The 6ft Nordman Fir Real Cut Christmas Tree 5 can be purchased for £45. There are many more trees in stock ranging from £25 to £76.
Shop Wilko’s range of Christmas trees here.
B&Q Christmas trees
B&Q is also stocking a big variety of real Christmas trees. Prices range from small pot trees at £10 to larger 240cm (7.87ft) trees costing £59.
Buy your Christmas tree on the B&M website here.
Primrose UK Christmas trees
You can purchase trees as large as 10ft on Primrose UK. Prices range from £32.99 to £124.99.
A 6ft tree can be purchased for £54.99.
