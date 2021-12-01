Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency for 2022.

The singer, who released her fourth album 30 in early November, will perform a run of weekend shows at The Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace.

The performances are listed as starting on January 21 and will run until April 16.

She follows in the footsteps of other famous faces including Celine Dion, Sir Elton John, Usher and Sir Rod Stewart, who have all performed at the venue.

Adele Las Vegas residency 2022 - how to buy tickets

Demand for Adele's LA residency is expected to be high so Ticketmaster is only offering them to people who preregister through the Verified Fan program.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, December 7, but fans will need to register by Thursday to be in with a chance of purchasing a ticket.

Once registered you will receive a unique code. There will also be a four ticket limit.

The Ticketmaster website states: "Ticketmaster Verified Fan makes ticket buying safe and fair for all fans.

"By keeping bots and other suspicious activity out of the ticket buying process, more fans who want to attend the show will have the opportunity to find and buy tickets.

"While it does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does level the playing field so a fan is only up against another fan - without racing against bots - for the same ticket."

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

"Heavy traffic" for Adele Las Vegas ticket registration

Despite the fact no tickets are currently on sale, the Ticketmaster website is having to put those wishing to register for the Verified Fan program into a queue.

The ticker distributer says it doesn't make a difference when someone registers as long as it's before 11.59pm on Thursday, December 2.

The website states: "Due to heavy traffic, you may experience an extended wait time. No tickets are being sold at this time.”

Adele's 30 fastest selling album 2021

Adele's 30 is the fastest-selling album of 2021. Picture: PA/Columbia Records

Last week, the 33-year-old singer earned the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release and is on course for a second week at the top of the charts, according to the Official UK Charts Company.

The Easy On Me singer, who now lives in Los Angeles, recently returned home to film An Audience With Adele, which was recorded at the London Palladium and aired on ITV this month.

It was recorded in front of an A-list audience, with guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George.

During the TV special, she performed songs from her new album, as well as older tracks and also answered questions from famous fans.