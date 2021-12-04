A LATE Gwent couple's generous donation will allow St David's Hospice Care to continue to provide its care to families at the most difficult times in their lives.

Alan Price, and his wife Christine, from Caerleon, have left £80,000 to the Newport-based hospice.

Unveiling an inscribed commemorative bench in the memorial garden at the hospice in Malpas, St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell spoke of the couple's generosity.

She said: "We spent a lovely morning with the family here at the hospice where we unveiled a beautiful bench in memory to Alan and Christine.

"Alan left such a generous donation which will help us continue to provide our free services to patients and their families who are facing the most difficult time of their lives. For that we are very grateful”

Mr Price passed away in February this year while Christine, his wife, died two years and seven months earlier at the hospice in Malpas.

Alan's sister Phyllis Brooker, who attended the presentation at the hospice, said after being cared for by St David’s Hospice Care, it was her brother's wish to leave a very substantial gift as a way of saying thank you for the care the couple received.

She said Alan was born at home in Trevethin, Pontypool in 1952. His wife was born in Newport in 1958. They were married in Newport Register Office in 1976 and settled in Newport first and then later moved to Caerleon.

Mr Price worked for Gwent County Council for many years and then, for the last ten years, at Girlings.

Mrs Price started at Walker Steel and stayed until redundancy. She then became a support worker for adults with learning difficulties.

The couple did not have any children but enjoyed various hobbies including cruising and short city breaks. Mrs Price loved reading and the theatre, while her husband loved all sports but golf and Formula One were his passion.

Phyllis said: "When Chris became ill with cancer, St David's Hospice Care were there from the start. The hospice gave them invaluable help and support. Chris spent the last eight weeks of her illness at the hospice in Malpas. The care and attention she received was second to none.

"The hospice also gave Alan and the family great support. He and our family always said they would never forget it. Chris sadly passed away in the hospice in June 2018 and Alan was taken ill at home and unfortunately passed away suddenly in hospital in February b 2021.

"As a family my sister Avril and I are extremely proud of Alan and Chris' bequest and were more than happy to present the cheque on their behalf."

St David's Hospice Care was established in 1979 by Heulwen Egerton, a nurse tutor at Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital. In its first year the hospice cared for six people. The hospice now cares for 3,455 a year.