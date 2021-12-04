THE going was extremely good for St David's Hospice Care when Chepstow Racecourse threw open its doors for its annual Christmas fair.

It was a Dream Alliance for the racecourse and hospice which saw the important fundraising fair being hosted at the venue for the first time.

Event organiser Beth Harrington said: "We normally hold the fair at Chepstow's St Pierre Golf and Country Club, but due to complications surrounding covid, we needed to find a new venue and Chepstow Racecourse stepped in to help.

"Although the fair was in a completely different configuration to at St Pierre it worked really well and stall holders, choirs and perhaps most importantly shoppers, all had a great time."

Annual stall holder Mrs Ann Nicholas, mother of Grant Nicholas of rock band Feeder, gave the new venue the thumbs up after selling out of her mince pies - a favourite for regulars at the event.

Mrs Nicholas, who makes each of her pies herself selling them all in aid of the hospice, said: "We had customers at the stall from the word go. We sold a total of 2,000 of my homemade mince pies. We sold everything we had, in fact I had to send out for more pies that I had in reserve half way through, as they were selling so well. We didn't have a pie left at the end which is very pleasing in terms of funds raised for St David's Hospice Care."

Stalls were situated on the ground and first floors of the main concourse at the racecourse and, with the success of this year it's now odds on favourite that the fair will return in the future.