Gwent Police are investigating reports of indecent exposure by a man in Morrisons in Caerphilly.
The incident occurred at some time around 2pm to 3.20pm on Thursday, November 22.
Police say that the man accused has a slim build with short black hair and in his mid-thirties.
He was wearing jogging bottoms, trainers and a navy coat or dark jacket with the hood up.
A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident, but has since been released under investigation.
If you have any information call Gwent Police on 101 quoting the reference number 2100409979.
Alternatively, you can message them on the Gwent Police social media accounts.
To report anything anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.