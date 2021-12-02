Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Notice is being given under the Developments of National Siginificance (Procedure) (Wales) Order 2016 by Ben Lewis, on behalf of RenPlan Ltd of a proposed development of a solar park on land near Redwick, south east of Newport on the Caldicot Levels by Rush Wall Solar Park Limited. You can view the information at bsrenergy.com/rush-wall-solar. Anyone who wants to make representations about this proposed development must write o the applicant/agent at 35 and 35a The Maltings, Lower Charlton Trading Estate, Shepton Mallet, Somerset, England BA4 5QE by January 26, 2022.

* Monmouthshire County Council is looking to appoint an independent member or members to its standards committee. The standards committee comprises five independent membvers, three county councillors and a community council representative. It serves a vital role in maintaining the highest ethical standards at county and community council levels. Its functions include advising the council and its members in the adoption, monitoriing, operation, enforcement and review of various local codes of conduct and other ethical guidance. There are a number of exemptions of people who can apply. Independent members are appointed for between four to six years andmay be appointed for one further consecutive term. The committee meets at least twice per year although independent members will need to have flexibility as to availability since the committee sometimes has to be called for unscheduled meetins at a few days notice. For full information or an informal chat contact Matt Phillips, chief officer people and governance at matthewphillips@monmouthshire.gov.uk or the chairman of the committee Richard Stow at richardstow@btconnect.com. An application form can be obatined from legal@monmouthshire.gov.uk or Legal Services, Standards Committee Recruitment, Monmouthshire County Council, County Hall, Rhadyr, Usk NP15 1GA. Closing date is December 23, 2021.

* Morgans Solicitors, Abergavenny, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Edith Elizabeth Golding Williams (deceased) formerly of 3 Carton Place, Cross Keys, Newport, who died on August 17, 2020.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily close the footpath at Riverbank Avenue, St Julians for a distance of 60 metres. The alternative route is the adjacent highway at Riverbank Avenue. The reason is for the installation of new pipework and chambers to mitigate flooding. The proposed order will be operative from November 27, 2021, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding six months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is anticipated that the works will be completed in 17 weeks.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily close the footpath 398/6 near Malpas Church Primary School. Alternative route is along footway on Graig Park Avenue to Malpas Road. The reason is for path improvement work. The proposed order will be operative from December 3, 2021, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding six months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

* A Definitive Map Modification Order has been made by Newport City Council in regard to a footpath at Blue House Lane, Peterstone Wentlooge. The order will modify the definitive map and statement for the area by adding to them the footpath running from Point A adjacent to the highway at St Peter's Crescent, Peterstone, in a north-easterly direction along the lane for approximately 390 metres, through a field gate at Point B and continuing in a north-easterly direction for some 180 metres to Point C, turning then to a southerly direction to Point D where it joins public footpath 412/12, as shown on the Order Map. A copy of the Order and the Order Map may be obtained free of charge via email request to Conveyancing.Team@newport.gov.uk. Any representations about or objections to the Order may be sent in writing to the Head of Law and Regulation, Newport City Council, Civic Centre, Newport, South Wales, NP20 4UR, quoting ref JPE, or to the email address above not later than January 7, 2022, and applicants are requested to state the grounds on which their objection is made. If no such representations or objections are duly made, or if any so made are withdrawn, Newport City Council may confirm the Order as an unopposed order. If the order is sent to the Welsh Ministers for confirmation any representations and objections which have not been withdrawn will be sent with the Order.