THE latest figures from Public Health Wales show that there has been a significant drop in the number of cases in parts of Gwent over the previous 24 hours.
Particularaly noticeable are the far fewer cases in Newport, with the city recording more than 50 per cent fewer positive Covid results than the previous day.
Caerphilly had a less significant drop in cases, but still much lower than previous weeks with 92 cases recorded.
Blaenau Gwent was the only area in Gwent to record more cases than the previous day, with 39 new cases.
All the areas in Gwent had a lower case rate than the average for Wales, which is 63 cases per 100,000 people.
Newport had the secondest lowest case rate in all of Wales, with 32.3 cases per 100,000 people.
However, there has been one more death in Gwent, taking the toll to 1,106.
Seven people have died in Wales, including the death in Gwent.
Gwent recorded 283 new cases while Wales recorded 2,067 new cases including residents outside of Wales.
READ MORE:
- Cwmbran housing development complete as tenants move in
- A467 Aberbeeg Roundabout crash hospitalises children
- Latest on job centre plans in Newport city centre
New cases of Covid in Wales by area
- Anglesey - 64
- Blaenau Gwent - 39
- Bridgend - 92
- Caerphilly - 92
- Cardiff - 205
- Carmarthenshire - 107
- Ceredigion - 22
- Conwy - 64
- Denbighshire - 67
- Flintshire - 145
- Gwynedd - 187
- Merthyr Tydfil - 24
- Monmouthshire - 52
- Neath Port Talbot - 73
- Newport - 50
- Pembrokeshire - 80
- Powys - 69
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 145
- Swansea - 120
- Torfaen - 50
- Vale of Glamorgan - 126
- Wrexham - 107
- Unknown location - Five
- Resident outside Wales – 82
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment