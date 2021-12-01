THE latest figures from Public Health Wales show that there has been a significant drop in the number of cases in parts of Gwent over the previous 24 hours.

Particularaly noticeable are the far fewer cases in Newport, with the city recording more than 50 per cent fewer positive Covid results than the previous day.

Caerphilly had a less significant drop in cases, but still much lower than previous weeks with 92 cases recorded.

Blaenau Gwent was the only area in Gwent to record more cases than the previous day, with 39 new cases.

All the areas in Gwent had a lower case rate than the average for Wales, which is 63 cases per 100,000 people.

Newport had the secondest lowest case rate in all of Wales, with 32.3 cases per 100,000 people.

However, there has been one more death in Gwent, taking the toll to 1,106.

Seven people have died in Wales, including the death in Gwent.

Gwent recorded 283 new cases while Wales recorded 2,067 new cases including residents outside of Wales.

New cases of Covid in Wales by area

  • Anglesey - 64
  • Blaenau Gwent - 39
  • Bridgend - 92
  • Caerphilly - 92
  • Cardiff - 205
  • Carmarthenshire - 107
  • Ceredigion - 22
  • Conwy - 64
  • Denbighshire - 67
  • Flintshire - 145
  • Gwynedd - 187
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 24
  • Monmouthshire - 52
  • Neath Port Talbot - 73
  • Newport - 50
  • Pembrokeshire - 80
  • Powys - 69
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 145
  • Swansea - 120
  • Torfaen - 50
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 126
  • Wrexham - 107
  • Unknown location - Five
  • Resident outside Wales – 82

 

 