TRANSPORT for Wales is following the lead of Newport City Council and will be making fflecsi bus journeys within Newport free from December 1 until December 24.
Newport City Council will not be funding the fflecsi services, but will be taking care of the fares for jounreys in Newports operated by Newport Bus, Stagecoach and Cardiff Bus.
The Scheme was initially intended to run for Monday to Saturday each week, but it has now been extended to include Sundays as well.
Leader of the council, Cllr Jane Mudd said: "Our initiative has received fantastically positive feedback.
"We want to encourage residents to stay and shop local while travelling in a sustainable way.
"Initially, the offer was only going to be for Mondays to Saturdays but we’ve now added Sundays to help people even more as Christmas approaches.
"I’m delighted that Transport for Wales is following our lead after confirming that journeys on fflecsi services in the city will also be free during the same period."
