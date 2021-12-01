POLICE are investigating after a man was assaulted by a group of teenagers in Blackwood on Sunday.
The 20-year-old man was reportedly attacked near the Sirhowy River by a group of youths aged between 16 and 18 years old.
He was driving along Sirhowy View at around 7.45pm on November 27 when the group threw eggs at his car.
Leaving the car to confront the group, the man was assaulted after following the teenagers.
Gwent Police are appealing for anybody who has any information to contact them on 101 or message the Gwent Police social media accounts on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report crime anonymously.
