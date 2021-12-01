THE Dragons' academy prospects and players from the Premiership will take on Bristol Bears in a friendly in Ebbw Vale on Saturday afternoon.

The clash between a Dragons Development team and the Bears' A team will take place at Eugene Cross Park.

With the Premiership duo of Newport and Ebbw Vale having a weekend off ahead of the start of the league campaign, the Rodney Parade region have slotted in a fixture.

Young fly-half Will Reed and wing Oli Andrew were leading figures in Newport winning the east group while the likes of back Joe Westwood, lock Joe Peard and back rower Ben Moa have performed strongly despite injury-hit Ebbw's struggles.

Dragons academy prospects will be joined in the matchday squad by a smattering of players from the Black and Ambers and Steelmen.

RGC, who are now led by former Dragons forwards coach Ceri Jones, will also provide some players for the fixture against the Bears.

Academy coaches Matt O'Brien and Sam Hobbs will be in charge of the fixture in Ebbw Vale.

"The game will give a number of our academy players the chance to play at the next level up and gain valuable exposure against strong opposition," said Newport fly-half O'Brien.

"We delighted to not only play the fixture at Ciner Glass Community Stadium but also have the support of a number of players from Ebbw Vale, Newport and RGC.

"It's a good opportunity for a number of players to get some more game time and pull on a Dragons jersey and we hope our supporters will take the opportunity come along and support the fixture."

The fixture fills a void after the demise of the Celtic Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dragons played an A team fixture against the Scarlets during the November break in the United Rugby Championship but this encounter will be a much more inexperienced side. Bristol's A side gave Pontypool a 68-5 hammering in October.

Entry is £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and free for under-16s. Dragons season ticket holders can get in for £5 by showing their membership card on the gate.