THE motorway service station on the M4 at Magor is getting on board with the electric vehicle revolution after demand surged by five times during the summer.
Service area operator, Roadchef – in partnership with GRIDSERVE – has significantly upgraded the electric vehicle (EV) charging points at its Magor site.
Powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, a total of 41 charging points across the company’s network have been updated to GRIDSERVE rapid chargers, now also offering contactless payment.
EV chargers are available at Roadchef sites 24 hours a day and drivers can check charger availability through GRIDSERVE’s Electric Highway Network Map and Zap Map.
Roadchef was one of the first motorway service area providers to roll out EV charging points.
The increase in daily usage recorded by Roadchef over the summer period demonstrates the growing demand.
Roadchef say they are committed to continually upgrading EV charging facilities across its network, with plans to build charging hubs with ultra-rapid chargers up to 350kW.
Mark Fox, CEO at Roadchef, said: “Over the last year there has been a huge upturn in EV ownership so it’s essential that there is a solid charging network in place on motorways to enable consumers to travel longer distances, worry-free.
"This recent upgrade combined with our future EV hub plans and our commitment to reducing our carbon impact means we are fast becoming a destination of choice for the sustainable-minded consumer.”
