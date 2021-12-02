TORFAEN Tigers have a new home after joining forces with Talywain RFC.
The Tigers, who lost to Bridgend Blue Bulls in the Welsh Premier League grand final this summer, have spent the last two years at New Panteg.
That partnership ended after the 2021 campaign and the club will now set up a new 'jungle' at Emlyn Park, where Wales' autumn star Taine Basham learnt the 15-man code.
"After discussing the opportunities the committee collectively agreed that Talywain was the stand out candidate with our values/plans for the future very much aligned with that of Talywain," said a Tigers statement.
"We cannot wait to work closely with Talywain going forward on what will no doubt be a successful partnership.
"The club would whole heartedly like to say thank you to the other clubs that expressed an interest in hosting the Tigers, the support was quite overwhelming and highly appreciated by us all.
"It is immensely important to us that Torfaen Tigers is a club that represents the whole district and its community, so although the hub may have changed we look forward to continually enforcing who we represent for many years to come."
